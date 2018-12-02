JHS Sports Hall of Fame Class Announced

Ten highly respected individuals and a state champion relay team have been selected for a February 2019 induction into the Jacksonville High School Sports Hall of Fame.

The 14th induction ceremony will be held between the completion of the sophomore and the start of the varsity boys basketball games against Sacred Heart Griffin at the JHS on February 8 at the JHS Bowl.

The individuals date back into the mid-1970s and they competed in the sports of swimming, football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, track and field and tennis.

Those who have accepted the invitation sent out by the JHS Sports Hall of Fame Committee include dominant Crimson performers Stacy (Bogle) Golden, Nick Lonergan, Caleb Howell, Dalton Keene, Evan Philpott, Bailey (Cody) Duarte, Mia Perry, Marty Perry, Jeni (Bringman) Heaton, and Cory Bunner.

Three members of the 2012 4×100 meter relay team (James Jackson, Ricardo Nieves and Nick Schippel have also accepted the invitation for induction.

JENI BRINGMAN (1975) of Troy, Mo, was one of the first Crimson athletes to benefit from Title IX as she was participated in the sports of track and field as a dominant sprinter, tennis, volleyball and cross country. She was a team captain in both

She left a mark on the Crimsons’ track and field record book in the sprint events of the 50- and 100-yard dashes.

She set school records in both events and the mark of :06 in the 50. She finished eighth in the state with in the 50. Barring a change in the state’s events, her record time will stand forever as the event is no longer held.

Her 100 time has been mathematically converted to :12.1 for 100 meters. After JHS, she participated in track at Western Illinois and Illinois State universities.

STACY BOGLE (1999) of Palatine dominated the swimming pool as a Crimson, setting several school records, including three that still stand at JHS.

Her best times were also in the sprints as she established a record time of 2:07.06 in the 200 meter freestyle, a top time of :54.98 in the 100 freestyle and 1:09.1 in the 100 breaststroke.

Bogle swam with Corrine Stremming, Jessie Fry and Sarah Anderson while setting the school record of 1:57.57 in the 200 medley relay and with Stremming, Anderson and Denise Artus in the the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.06.

The two relays and her effort in the 100 breaststroke remain JHS records.

After graduation from JHS, Bogle participated on the swim team at the University of Illinois and coached high school swimming in the Chicago area.

BAILEY CODY (2010) of St. Louis is the Crimsons’ most prolific scorer of all time on the pitch for girls’ soccer.

The two-time school Most Valuable Player and two-time captain found the goal 96 times. That coupled with 36 assists, gave her career 228 points. Her 88 points in a single season is also a school standard.

In her junior and senior years Cody was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional team and those same two years she was winner of the team’s Laura Coultas Leadership Award. Three times she was named to the all-CS8 team.

Cody surpassed the JHS single-season scoring record of 25 her junior year when she found the back of the net 36 times. In her senior year she was even better with a record 40 goals.

Cody was also named to the CS8 All-Academic team and was an honorable mention pick to the 2010 Chicago Red Stars All-State All-Academic team.

MIA PERRY (1998) of Jacksonville was a two-time all-state volleyball player for the Crimsons.

Perry started and lettered all four years, earning all-Central State 8 conference honors each year. She was a Champaign News-Gazette All-State First Team selection in 1996 and the “Player of the Year” for the same publication her senior year. Also named all-state by the Chicago Tribune.

Mia also set single season school records for kills (358) and blocks (109). Her 860 career kills ranked her in the top 20 in the IHSA Volleyball Record Book at that time.

Perry was also a standout for the Crimsons’ girls’ basketball team, scoring 1294

career points. That number ranks her eighth all-time for JHS.

After high school Perry played volleyball at Parkland College, earning an induction in that school’s Hall of Fame.

J. CALEB HOWELL (2011). Caleb, of Webster Groves, MO, rewrote the record books as a hitter for Jacksonville High School from 2008 through 2011 before matriculating to Eastern Illinois University where he did the same.

For his four years of varsity baseball Howell hit at an amazing .457 clip, including a .519 batting average as a senior in the regular season and finishing the year at .514. As a junior he hit .484 after hitting .477 as a soph. At this time he is the only Crimson to bat over 500 for a season.

Howell had a total of 190 hits, 141 runs scored and 79 stolen bases also career records. His season records included 55 hits his last year and 30 stolen bases, also in 2011. He was awarded the Don Waggener Award for work ethic/dedication all four years and was named all-state his junior and seasons by the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association. His .374 batting average as a freshman earned him the first of four team Silver Slugger awards. He was a first team-all Central State 8 pick three times. Won team Gold Glove Award four times.

NICK LONERGAN (2011). A record-setting quarterback, Lonergan, of South Minneapolis, MN, was for two years the starter for coach Mark Grounds’ Crimsons. He passed for 6,026 total yards and 53 touchdowns during his days in the JHS backfield.

His senior year Nick completed 216 of 316 passes for 3,200 yards with 33 TDs and only nine interceptions.

His junior year included a 34 of 39 game against Lincoln for 440 yards and four TDs.

He was all-CS8 first team twice and all-state first team once.

DALTON KEENE (2013). A Normal, IL resident, Keene was a four-year starter for the JHS football team and amassed an impressive resume as a tight end. He grabbed 160 passes for 2,755 yards and 32 touchdowns. His totals Include a 13-catch game for 180 yards against Taylorville in 2011. He finished his career with 302 points scored.

Three times Dalton was named all-CS8 first team, first team all-state and a Sophomore All-American.

Keene matriculated to Illinois State University where he won the Redbirds’ defensive MVP award as a nose tackle. Keene signed a free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams following his senior year at ISU, but had to quit football due to an injury.

EVAN PHILPOTT (2006). A six-time letterman, Philpott stood out on the soccer field and wrestling mats for Jacksonville High prior to his graduation.

Philpott lettered all four years he was on the soccer team and earned all-state honorable mention for his play in the 2005 season from the Chicagp Tribune. Was all-CS8 his junior and senior years. A team captain as a senior, he was the team’s most valuable player, earning Region 7 all-sectional first team honors. He scored 24 goals and added eight assists in 2005,

Went on to play NCAA Division 1 soccer for four years at Eastern Illinois University.

Philpott lettered in 2003 and 2004 for the JHS wrestling team, He was an all-state wrestler in 2004, the same year he was the CS8 Wrestler of the Year.

As a freshman, Philpott set a school class record for most varsity wins.

Currently Philpott, of Jacksonville, serves as the head boys soccer coach at JHS.

MARTY PERRY (1998). Perry lettered in basketball during both of his years as a Crimson.

He was team MVP when he let the CS8 in scoring with a 20.5 average as a senior.

Perry, of Jacksonville, scored 1020 points as a Crimson and 1,434 at the high school level.

Named to the IBCA all-State third team his senior year when Perry made 52 3-point goals. He had 17 games of 20 or more points and three of 30 or more. He also averaged 7.3 rebounds that season.

CORY BUNNER (2004). Bunner, who teaches at Jacksonville Middle School and is the Crimson’s baseball and jayvee basketball coach, won multiple letters in basketball and baseball as a Crimson.

A guard in basketball and a catcher in baseball, Bunner was the team MVP in both sports.

In basketball, Bunner is ninth on the Crimsons’ scoring ladder with 1194 points and is second all-time in three-point shots made. In 2004, the guard was all-CS8 as a senior, the same year he was named MVP of the Meijer Winter Classic tournament and helped lead the Crimsons to the conference title.

In baseball the South Jacksonville resident hit .351 over his last three years in high school with 120 hits, 82 runs scored, six home runs, 55 runs batted in and 39 stolen bases.

Bunner lettered all four years in baseball and was named all-CS8 his junior and senior seasons. He shares the school record of 16 doubles in a season. Played shortstop on the baseball team at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

2012 4×100 RELAY TEAM. The team of Ricardo Nieves (Davie, FL), Nick Schippel (Des Moines, IA), James Jackson and Reggie Bratton sprinted their way into the IHSA record books with a winning time of :41.67.

That winning effort helped the Crimsons record a third place Class 2A finish.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

