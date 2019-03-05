JHS Supersectional

Triopia attempts to reach Peoria for the first time ever with a win tonight at the JHS Bowl.

Triopia meets Okawville at 7 tonight at the Bowl. The Jacksonville super sectional game will be broadcast on WEAI at 107.1, starting with the pre-game show at 6 tonight. Okawville beat Madison Friday night, the same night as the double overtime win by Triopia over Elmwood.

Doors open at 5 tonight. Tickets are $8.

The winner tonight will play Friday afternoon at 1 at Peoria, against either Providence St Mel, or East Dubuque.

Pleasant Plains plays at UIS tonight in the 2A super sectional against Gibson City. The winner plays Friday night at 7:15 against either Nashville or Teutopolis.

Southeast meets Champaign Central tonight at 7 at the Southeast sectional.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

