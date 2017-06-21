Krumwiede Is resigning As Carrollton Boys BB Coach

The 23 year tenure as Carrollton boys basketball coach is apparently coming to an end for Jeff Krumwiede.

Krumwiede announced late last night through an e mail to the media that he has submitted his resignation as head boys basketball coach at Carrollton.

Krumwiede says he hopes to stay on as head baseball coach there.

Krumwiede says the decision comes after weeks of consideration. He says he has a daughter who will be a junior next year, and he would like to attend all of her games, as well as watch games coached by his son, Josh, head coach at Dieterich.

His overall record at Franklin and Carrollton is 508 and 224, including 473 wins in 23 years at Carrollton.His first two years of coaching were at Franklin.

His teams have won 11 regional titles, 3 sectional championships, one super sectional and a second place finish in Class 1A action in 2012.