Lady Blues eliminated from 2019 MWC Softball tournament without a win, IC softball ends at 19-15

The bats fell silent at the wrong time for the Illinois College softball team on Friday in the Midwest Conference Tournament.

The Lady Blues managed only five hits in two games, falling first to St. Norbert College by a score of 6-0 before being eliminated, 1-0, on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Grinnell College.

IC Softball finishes the season at 19-15.

Illinois College and St. Norbert were scoreless until the fourth inning of the day’s first game when Ashley Zimmerman broke the tie with a solo home run to give the Green Knights a 1-0 lead. St. Norbert added one more run in the fourth inning and then broke the game open with a four-run sixth inning, collecting three hits and taking advantage of an IC error. Though they were facing Emma Molenhouse for the third time this season, the Lady Blues couldn’t figure her out and put together only three hits in the game.

Facing Grinnell, scoring opportunities were rare for Illinois College, but Jess Feig kept the Lady Blues in it by shutting the Pioneers out for six innings. The Lady Blues had a runner on second in the seventh inning but couldn’t bring her in. In the bottom of the seventh, Grinnell loaded the bases with no outs. After IC got the first out with a force-out at home, the second out of the inning was a fly ball to left field. Jackie Reilly hauled the ball in, but it was deep enough to score Grinnell’s runner at third and give them the victory.