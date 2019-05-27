Local Boys’ State Track Meet Results

Several area athletes put on some of their finest performances of the track & field season on Saturday, May 25th in Charleston for the finals in state competition. Pleasant Plains turned in a 5th place overall finish in the 1A team meet, with 30.5 points. The Cardinals had a handful of top 5 finishers throughout the day.

Tristen Tewes turned in 2 top 10 finishes on Saturday; he was 9th in Long Jump and tied for 2nd in high jump. Tying for 2nd in high jump with Tewes was West Central’s lone participant Austin Young. Both men jumped for 6 ft. 5 ¾ inches. Carrollton Junior Dylan Smith tied for 7th in the event with a jump of 6 ft. 4 inches. New Berlin shot putter, junior Greg Zellers, took the state title with a throw of 55 ft. 9 ¼ inches, nearly an inch and a quarter further than his closest competition. Waverly sophomore Will Ross finished 7th in the triple jump, nearly ¼ of an inch short of a top 5 finish. Plains’ senior Chase Schmitt finished 5th in discus.

Plains’ 4×800 meter relay turned in a 3rd place finish; while the 4×400 meter relay team finished 5th. Senior Keigan Halford of Plains turned in a 5th place finish in the 110m High Hurdles. Camp Point Central’s 4×200 meter relay turned in a 7th place finish, nearly ½ second from the top 5. Junior Noah McIntyre of Athens took home 2nd place in the 1600m.