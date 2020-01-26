Local College Basketball Roundup

Local college teams couldn’t find a way to win this weekend.

The Illinois College Lady Blues were within 2 points at halftime with Cornell College. The Lady Blues could knock down only 5 field goals and allowed Cornell to pull away with the 69-43 victory. Illinois College is now 8-9 overall and 4-6 in the Midwest Conference.

The Illinois College Blue Boys didn’t fair much better. They struggled mightily to score in the first half, down 43-28 at half time. They came on strong in the second half but ran out of time, losing 72-69. The loss is the Blue Boys sixth straight. They are now 4-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Fontbonne College snapped the MacMurray Lady Highlanders two game winning streak with a huge opening quarter to win 70-47. With injuries and illness plaguing the team, the Highlanders slip to 5-12 and 3-7 in the SLIAC.

The MacMurray men went into halftime all locked up at 42 points apiece with Fontbonne, but Fontbonne would begin the second half with an 8-0 run and never look back. Sophomore Logan Dorethy would his sixth double-double of the season, scoring 27 points and bringing down 15 rebounds in the loss. With the second half of SLIAC play beginning, the Highlanders slip to 5-12 overall and 3-7 in the conference.