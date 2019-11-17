Local College Sports Results

Illinois College hosted Ripon College for the second time this season. The Blueboys walked away with their second victory against the Red Hawks yesterday, closing their season with a 35-21 victory. Illinois College ends their season at 6-3. It was the first time since 1984 that IC had faced the same team twice in a season and the first time since 1955 that they have beaten the same team twice in a season.



In their final game of 2019, the MacMurray College football team concluded the season with a 35-20 win over a potent offense of the College of St. Scholastica squad. It marks the third straight win over the Saints, as MacMurray ends the season with a 5-3 mark in UMAC play and 5-5 overall.

The Illinois College women’s basketball team recovered from a loss to Edgewood College on Friday night by limiting the University of the Ozarks to just 23 percent shooting in a 75-52 win on Saturday in the third-place game of the Webster University Tip-Off Classic. The win lifts the Lady Blues to 2-2 overall on the season.

Unable to overcome a large first half deficit, the MacMurray College men’s basketball team fell at Monmouth College, 86-75, on Saturday evening. The Highlanders have now dropped two straight, moving to 2-2 this season. The Highlanders will have a significant break before their next contest. On Nov. 27, MacMurray will play an exhibition game at Quincy University. MacMurray’s next true regular season game will be on Dec. 4 at home against Fontbonne to kick of SLIAC Conference play.

Carroll College led nearly wire-to-wire on Saturday and defeated the Illinois College men’s basketball team, 67-53, in the championship game of the Bill Merris Tournament at home. The loss sends the Blueboys to 2-2 on the season. Next up for IC is an exhibition game at NCAA Division II opponent University of Missouri-St. Louis on Tuesday night. After that, the Blueboys are home to face Millikin University on Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.