Local Colleges Have Mixed Results Over the Weekend in Basketball

Unable to keep pace with a fast-paced Eureka squad, the MacMurray College men’s basketball team dropped an 82-61 decision on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils used 24 fast break points to hand the Highlanders their first loss of the 2020 portion of the schedule. Freshman Elijah Powell earned his first career double-double for the Highlanders with 15 points and hauling in 12 rebounds – six offensive. Sophomore big man Logan Dorethy finished a rebound shy of a double-double in the loss with 13 points and 9 boards.

The first game of 2020 did not favor the MacMurray College women’s basketball team, as the squad fell 93-58 at Eureka College on Saturday afternoon. Junior Guard Alaina Vance led the Lady Highlanders with 17 points followed by Sophomore Guard Alexis Doyle with 13 points.

MacMurray Men and Women will host Greenville College on Wednesday night at Bill Wall Gymnasium.

The Illinois College Lady Blues were unable to muster enough offense and dropped their first conference game of the season Saturday to Ripon College 82-72. Ripon takes over first place in the Midwest Conference, pushing the Lady Blues into a tie for second place. Grace Yaunches led the Lady Blues with 22 points followed by a double-double from Lilly Pepper with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Megan Price with 17.

The Illinois College Blue Boys came from behind in their win against Ripon College Saturday 87-83. The Blue Boys were down by 6 points with 9 minutes to go in the second half, but mustered together an 11-0 run to hold off the Red Hawks. The victory snaps a 12-game losing streak against Ripon from all the way back to the 2012-2013 season. Riley Mehrens ended with a game-high 19 points with Deandre Enoch adding 18 points and 6 rebounds. Caleb Frederking came off the bench and added 10 points.

Both Illinois College squads will go on the road Wednesday night to DePere, Wisconsin to visit St. Norbert College.