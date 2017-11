By Gary Scott on November 13 at 12:55pm

A Jacksonville swimmer is headed back to the state swim meet.

Tori Lynch from the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in Jacksonville placed first in four events for athletes with disabilities…the 50 meter free style, the 100 meter free style, the 200 meter free style, and the 100 meter breaststroke.

Lynch set personal bests in all four events.

ISVI athletic director Ken Mansell says Lynch becomes the first athlete in ISVI school history to qualify for the state tournament in swimming.