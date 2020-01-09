MacMurray Men’s Basketball Has a Historic Night

MacMurray’s Men’s Basketball had one for the record books last night, breaking a number of team all-time records in their 164-156 victory against Greenville University.

MacMurray shattered 40+ year old records for combined points in a victory and team points. The previous record of combined points in a victory was set back on February 25, 1969 versus Quincy University in which both teams scored a combined 235 points. The game went into overtime. Last night’s combined 320 points in regulation shattered the mark. The team’s 164 points shattered the previous mark of 133 set against Blackburn College on December 6, 1966. The team had five players in double figures. In that same 1966 game with Blackburn, MacMurray’s old mark of 58 field goals made from the floor was shattered last night with Mac sinking 70 from the floor.

Logan Dorethy

On the individual side of scoring, Sophomore Center Logan Dorethy’s 56 points broke a recently-set St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference scoring record. The SLIAC scoring record had stood up to this year for 18 years. Dorethy’s historic performance comes on the heels of Spalding’s Marcus Montgomery’s 55-point game on Saturday against Greenville.

Dorethy, a sophomore from Hamilton, Illinois, tallied his record-setting 56 points in just 30 minutes of action on Wednesday night. He finished 25-of-31 from the field, also setting the conference record for field goals made in a game; breaking the previous mark of 24 which he set last year.

In addition Dorethy added 18 rebounds in the game. He is currently averaging 20.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season while shooting 60-percent from the field. Dorothy’s rebounding average is on pace to finish within the Top 10 all time best in Mac’s history

Not to be outdone, classmate Forward Trevor Voss scored 36 points off the bench for MacMurray, a new career-high. Senior Guard Drew Burwinkel also tallied a new career-high with 18 points on the evening.

MacMurray is now 4-8 overall, 2-3 in the SLIAC. MacMurray travels to Blackburn College (4-8, 3-2) on Saturday afternoon. Game time against the Beavers is scheduled for 3 p.m.