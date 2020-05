By Gary Scott on May 21, 2020 at 12:37pm

North Greene has named a new girls’ head basketball coach.

She is McKea Jones, a 2009 graduate of Winchester High School, and a 2012 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.

Jones replaces Jim Roesch, who announced his retirement this spring.

Jones has coached the junior high girls’ track and field squad and volleyball team at North Greene over the last few years.