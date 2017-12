By Gary Scott on December 4 at 7:05am

A Jacksonville High School graduate plans to play football in Bloomington next year.

Gabe Megginson announced over the weekend that he plans to transfer to Illinois State.

Megginson had been a sometimes starter with the University of Illinois over the last two seasons, before losing his starting position late this year.

Megginson has two more years of eligibility left.

The offensive lineman was a four star recruit out of JHS.