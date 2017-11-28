Megginson Leaving U of I

A Jacksonville High School graduate, and another offensive lineman have announced plans to transfer from the University of Illinois.

Gabe Megginson announced plans to transfer from the U of I on Twitter, as did redshirt junior linebacker Tre Watson.

Megginson is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman who lost a starting spot on the line this year when Coach Lovie Smith decided to go younger. Megginson started 7 games a year ago, and just two this year.

Megginson says he now thinks it is in his best interest to leave the University of Illinois. He says he told himself that “the moment I was not all in for this program, I need to leave.”

Watson says there’s been turmoil in the program as it relates to him. He says he plans to enroll at a new school by January.

Neither player indicated where they plan to go.