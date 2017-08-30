Mills Gets ISU Scholarship

By Gary Scott on August 30 at 11:39am

A Jacksonville High School football player got a pleasant surprise at Illinois State this week.

Andy Mills was one of three players promoted from walk on status to a scholarship player.

Mills is a 5-11, 190 pound wide receiver. He played in two games for the Redbirds last season. Mills is a 2013 graduate of JHS.

Mills joins fellow JHS graduate Dalton Keene on the Redbird roster. Keene is a starting defensive end for ISU.

Illinois State University made the announcement via its twitter account yesterday.