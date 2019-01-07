The Winchester Invitational Tournament resumes tonight.
WEAI will carry both games live, starting with the pre-game show about 6, prior to Triopia and Calhoun, followed by Porta/AC and Camp Point.
At the Sangamon County tournament, New Berlin plays Pawnee at 8 tonight.
In girls action, Routt hosts North Mac, South County and West Central meet at the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, and. ISD plays at Champaign against Champaign Judah Christian.
Monday Basketball
By Gary Scott on January 7 at 7:04am
