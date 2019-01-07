Monday Basketball

The Winchester Invitational Tournament resumes tonight.

WEAI will carry both games live, starting with the pre-game show about 6, prior to Triopia and Calhoun, followed by Porta/AC and Camp Point.

At the Sangamon County tournament, New Berlin plays Pawnee at 8 tonight.

In girls action, Routt hosts North Mac, South County and West Central meet at the North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, and. ISD plays at Champaign against Champaign Judah Christian.

