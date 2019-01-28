Monday Basketball

We finish up coverage of the Beardstown boys basketball tournament tonight.

WEAI will carry three of the games. We start with the 5 PM 5th place game between Carrollton and Rushville Industry, follow with North Greene and Midwest Central, and finish with the title game between Triopia and Calhoun.

We will not cover the 7th place game in the middle gym between Beardstown and South Fulton.

In girls action tonight, Routt goes to Calhoun, West Central travels to Carrollton, Brown County heads for ISD, North Greene plays at Greenfield-Northwestern, South County welcomes Carlinville, and Triopia is at Barry-Western.

