Monday Basketball

There are a couple of boys’ high school basketball games tonight.

Carrollton hosts Carlinville, and Rushville-Industry is home to play Havana.

In girls’ action tonight, Routt is at Brown County, West Central hosts Camp Point at Bluffs, Rushville Industry is at Lewistown, Pittsfield hosts Liberty, Porta/AC goes to Athens, ISD heads for Greenfield-Northwestern, North Greene heads for Calhoun, and Beardstown plays at North Fulton.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

