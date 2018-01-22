Monday BBall

By Gary Scott on January 22 at 7:01am

Action begins at a couple of boys’ basketball tournament tonight.

We will have coverage from Beardstown and Auburn.

We will broadcast the first two games from Beardstown tonight, starting at 5 with Midwest Central and Carrollton, followed by Triopia and Calhoun. The pre-game coverage starts at 4:45.

We will not carry the final game from Beardstown tonight..Beardstown and South Fulton. Instead, we shift to Auburn, where South County plays North Mac. That game begins at 8.

We will not carry the first two games from Auburn, Auburn and Calvary at 5, and Hart-Em and Lutheran at 6:30.

Meanwhile, the JHS girls play Normal U High at the Bowl at 7:30 tonight.

In other girls’ action, Brown county goes to Western, and Pittsfield hosts Triopia. The Carrollton Lady Hawk Tournament continues tonight.