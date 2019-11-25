Monday Boys’ Basketball

By Gary Scott on November 25, 2019 at 6:30am

The boys’ basketball season begins tonight, and WEAI and WLDS will be at three tournaments tonight.

We will have broadcast crews at Beardstown, New Berlin and Pittsfield.

We start our broadcast schedule tonight at Beardstown at 4:45 this afternoon prior to the 5 PM tip off for Griggsville Perry and Triopia. We will remain at Beardstown for the 8 PM game between Beardstown and West Central. In between the games, we will carry the South County-North Mac game at New Berlin at 6:30.

On WLDS, Routt plays Pittsfield at Pittsfield tonight. Our pre-game starts at 7:40.

Other games at Pittsfield have Western and Payson playing at 5, and Liberty and Illini West playing at 6:30.

The rest of the action at New Berlin includes Macon Meridian against Lincolnwood at 5, and New Berlin against Lutheran at 8.

The middle game at Beardstown is Rushville Industry and Southeastern at 6:30 tonight.

We start out coverage of the JHS tournament tomorrow night.

On the girls’ side, Beardstown plays at Routt at 6, Carrollton goes to Auburn at 6, Triopia heads for Lutheran at 6, North Greene plays New Berlin-Franklin-Waverly, and Rushville Industry takes on Brown County.