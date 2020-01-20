Monday Historical WIT title game

For what’s believed to be the first time in tournament history, two unbeaten teams will meet for the title tonight for the Winchester Invitational Tournament title.

Payson and host West Central are unbeaten at 18-0. The two teams will meet as the number 1 seed and number 2 seed at 7 tonight for the top crown at Winchester.

West Central grabbed the top seed for the tournament, but tumbled in the AP rankings last week, because a pollster assigned them a loss that was supposed to be for Biggsville West Central. The latest rankings had Payson at 5, and West Central at 6 in last week’s Class 1A poll.

The game will be preceded by the third place match up between Calhoun and Porta/AC. That game begins at 5:30. Both games will be heard on WEAI at 107.1 FM. The pre-game starts at 5:15

Elsewhere, Lanphier hosts St Louis U High at 3:30 this afternoon.

In girls’ action, Porta/AC goes to Maroa Forsyth, Triopia welcomes Liberty, Beardstown welcomes Pittsfield, and West Central goes to Illini West to play Sherrard.