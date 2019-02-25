Monday Morning Sports

Jacksonville begins its’ post season trek tonight in boys’ basketball down south.

The Crimsons head to Jersey County High School in Jerseyville, where the Crimsons play Rochester for the third time this year.

Jacksonville beat Rochester in the two previous meetings, giving JHS its’ only Central State Eight conference wins of the season. That included a 21 point comeback last Tuesday in Rochester.

Tonight, the two teams play at 7. JHS is rated 8th, and Rochester 9th. The winner gets top seeded Southeast Wednesday.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast on WEAI, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

Class 1A and 2A sectionals start tomorrow night. We will be broadcasting from the Lewistown and Okawville sectionals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

