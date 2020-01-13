Monday Sports Part 1

Delays in the Winchester Invitational Tournament Saturday, causes changes in the tournament schedule tonight.

Four first round games will be played tonight, and WEAI will carry the first, and last games tonight. We start with Routt and Camp Point at 4 this afternoon. Our pre-game will begin about 3:40.

The middle two games, Liberty and Griggsville Perry at 5:30 and Western and Pleasant Hill at 7, will not be carried on WEAI. We close with coverage of the final game tonight, Greenfield-Northwestern and Porta/AC at 8:30. The pre-game will begin at 8:10.

If the weather holds up, the tournament will be back on schedule by the final game Wednesday night. Four games will be played there tonight, tomorrow night and Wednesday night.

Auburn and New Berlin play in the Sangamon County tournament at 6:30 tonight.

In college action over the weekend, the Illinois College men’s team fell on Saturday to Beloit College 73-54. The Illinois College women’s team rebounded their way to an 81-48 win – out-rebounding Beloit 55-31.

Days after setting records in scoring, the MacMurray College men’s team fell on the road to Blackburn College 90-84. The Mac women notched their first conference win on the season at Blackburn with a 69-59 win.