By Gary Scott on February 10, 2020 at 7:00am

We will have two rare, Monday night broadcasts on the air tonight.

The JHS boys’ have a make up game at Decatur MacArthur. It is a varsity game only, starting with the pre-game about 5:45. The varsity tips off at 6.

We will follow that with a make up boys’ game at Triopia, where Calhoun plays tonight.

Both games will be carried on WEAI.

In girls’ action tonight, JHS is at SHG.