By Gary Scott on February 17, 2020 at 7:09am

There will be two boys’ basketball games tonight.

Brown County goes to Carrollton, and Griggsville Perry welcomes Camp Point.

Tonight in girls’ post season action, Carrollton plays Father McGivney at Central in the sectional tournament. Pleasant Plains meets Breese Central at Greenville.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville opens against Southeast at Glenwood in the girls’ 3A regional.