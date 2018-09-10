Monday Sports

The volleyball schedule tonight has one local team in action.

ISD hosts Brown County.

Elsewhere, Carrollton goes to Calhoun, West Central is at Pittsfield, Triopia is on the road at North Greene, Meredosia welcomes South Fulton, Beardstown heads for Rushville Industry, and Bowling Green is at Pleasant Hill.

In golf, West Central hosts Porta/AC and Brown County, and Carrollton goes to Staunton.

