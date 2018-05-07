Monday Sports

Illinois College split a pair of games in a baseball doubleheader yesterday.

It marked the final two home games with head coach Jay Eckhouse. Eckhouse took an early retirement package and steps down after 17 years with IC.

IC won the first game 6-3, but lost the second 7-6 when it was called because of weather. IC Is now at 17-17. IC finishes a game with Grinnell today at Monmouth.

On the schedule today. Routt is home today to start the final week before high school baseball post season.

Routt hosts Beardstown this afternoon, and WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 4:15.

Meanwhile, JHS hosts Pittfield this afternoon.

Around the area, New Berlin goes to Illini Central, Brown County plays at Camp Point, Griggsville Perry welcomes Liberty, Carrollton travels to Alton Marquette, Greenfield-Northwestern heads for Bunker Hill, Payson is at North Greene, and Porta/AC goes to Williamsville.

On the softball side, Jacksonville plays Quincy at home, Beardstown goes to Routt, New Berlin heads for Illini Central, Griggsville Perry hosts Liberty, Carrollton heads for Alton Marquette, Rushville Industry will play at North Fulton, Triopia heads to Pittsfield, Greenfield-Northwestern heads for Bunker Hill, Western hosts North Greene, West Central plays at Payson and Porta/AC goes to Williamsville.

JHS Boys tennis celebrates senior night against Decatur MacArthur at the Illinois College tennis courts.

And, the JHS boys track team competes at SHG today.

