Monday Sports

Jacksonville finishes its regular season this week, while regional play begins for the smaller schools.

Jacksonville hosts Lincoln today, and WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 4:15.

In regional play, Griggsville Perry plays at Springfield Lutheran in the Winchester regional. In the Pawnee regional, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Edinburg.

In the Brown County regional, Payson plays at Liberty, while Western comes to Brown County. North Greene goes to Brussels, and Calhoun welcomes Pleasant Hill in the Calhoun regional.

On the softball side, Triopia play Calvary at Springfield Lutheran in the Routt regional.

In non-regional play, Macomb is at Triopia.

The JHS track and field team competes at Chatham.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

