By Gary Scott on September 23, 2019 at 1:06am

We have volleyball on the air on WLDS tonight.

We will be in Franklin to broadcast the Greenfield-Northwestern match against South County. Our broadcast starts about 7:15, and will be followed by the conclusion of the Bears-Washington NFL game.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville plays volleyball at Quincy tonight, Triopia welcomes Auburn, and Porta/AC heads for Riverton.

The JHS golf team hosts Rushville Industry, West Central and Virginia.

The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts Macomb.