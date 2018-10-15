On the volleyball schedule tonight, West Central hosts Beardstown at Bluffs, Carrollton heads for Staunton, Porta/AC plays at Auburn, Greenfield-Northwestern welcomes ISD, South County is at Girard to play North Mac and Triopia plays at Calvary.
In swimming, Routt is at Porta.
Monday Sports
By Gary Scott on October 15 at 7:14am
