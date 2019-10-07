Monday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2019 at 6:00am

JHS and Routt square off tonight in the pink battle.

The annual meeting on the volleyball court has helped grow the awareness of breast cancer, raise money for the prevention of breast cancer and provide a good rivalry.

Tonight’s match is at the Routt Dome. The pre-game show begins about 7 on WLDS.

In other volleyball, West Central welcomes New Berlin, Porta/AC hosts Havana, South County is at Edinburg, Rushville Industry heads for Western, Brussels travels to Pleasant Hill, and Triopia welcomes Illini West.