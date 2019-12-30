Monday Sports

The Jacksonville Crimsons took home hardware in their first trip to the annual Paul Bates Memorial Holiday Tournament in Carbondale yesterday. Lunden Cook scored 37 points on the day to help contribute in the win. Cook contributed a team-high 23 points in the Crimsons’ 46-32 victory over Marion and followed that up with another team-best 14 points to lift JHS to a 47-28 triumph over Du Quoin and leave the tournament in fifth place. Carter Hays added 17 points in the two games as the second leading scorer. The Crimsons finished the tournament 3-1, with their only loss coming to host school Carbondale on Saturday night. The Crimsons will now get deep into conference play after the first of the year, heading to Decatur-Eisenhower on January 4th.

WEAI will have the final day of the Waverly Holiday tournament, with the first game schedule for tip off at 11 this morning between North Greene and Triopia in the Consolation Bracket final. North Mac and Auburn will follow in the 5th Place game at 12:30, Athens and New Berlin will lock up for 3rd Place at 2PM, and then West Central and Routt will meet in the Championship Game tonight at 6:30.

The 38th Annual Lady Tiger Classic from Beardstown wraps up today. Western and host school Beardstown kick off the day at noon, Pittsfield and Mendon Unity lock up at 12:30, A-Town and North Greene meet at 1:30, and Routt and Illini Central meet in the Consolation Championship at 2PM. Lewistown and Havana will play for the championship at 7 tonight.

At the Carlinville Tournament, Greenfield-Northwestern and South County will play in the 5th and 7th Place games this afternoon.