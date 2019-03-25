Today in baseball, Jacksonville plays at Porta/AC, Routt hosts New Berlin, West Central heads for Pawnee, Triopia is at Lutheran, Brown County welcomes Payson, and Beardstown plays at Rushville-Industry.
In softball play today, Jacksonville entertains Macomb, Porta/AC is at Triopia, Carrollton entertains Staunton, and New Berlin is at Morrisonville.
Monday Sports Schedule
By Gary Scott on March 25 at 6:56am
