Monday Spots Notes-Jokisch/Anthony

By Gary Scott on March 6 at 10:37am

A long time assistant basketball coach at Jacksonville High School announced he was stepping down from the post last week.

Dick Anthony is hanging up the whistle after 46 years as a JHS basketball assistant. He started under Frank Long, and continued through all other coaches, including current coach Cliff Cameron.

Anthony’s forte was defense. He coached under Roge Uhe, Dan Sparrow, Mel Roustio, JR Dugan, Sean Taylor, and Cameron.

Anthony says he wants to spend more time with the grandkids.

A Virginia High School graduate is back in professional baseball.

Eric Jokisch has signed a minor league free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks February 26th. He has yet to be assigned to a roster.

Jokisch last pitched in the minors with the Texas Triple A team Round Rock a year ago. He pitched for the Cubs Triple A team, Iowa to start the year, was moved to the Marlins Double A squad, before ending the year with Round Rock. He was 3 and 2 with a 4.00 ERA in 63 innings.

Jokisch was declared a free agent in early November last year.