By Gary Scott on November 5, 2019 at 7:04am

One of the last two volleyball teams in the area saw their respective season end last night.

Routt fell to Lewistown 25-21, 25-22.

Lewistown meets Athens in the finals at Athens on Wednesday. Athens stopped Mendon Unity last night.

Greenfield-Northwestern rolled a very good New Athens squad 25-23, 25-7 last night at Lincolnwood. Gibault beat Lincolnwood last night at Lincolnwood. GNW and Waterloo Gibault meet for the title tomorrow night.