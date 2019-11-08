NB VB Super Sectional

By Gary Scott on November 8, 2019 at 6:00am

Greenfield Northwestern seeks its first ever volleyball super sectional title tonight in New Berlin.

The Tigers are also trying to set a school record for wins with 29. Greenfield last won a sectional crown under Julie Williams in 2007. This is a first for GNW.

Greenfield-Northwestern plays Athens for the sectional title at 6 tonight at the New Berlin Dome. Athens has 30 wins, and last claimed a super sectional title in 1979.

The winner plays next Friday and Saturday at the state tournament at Redbird Arena on the Illinois State campus.