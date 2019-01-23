New Beardstown Boys Tournament Schedule

The Beardstown boys’ varsity and JV tournaments will finish next week.

A postponement for the second straight night has forced a juggling of the remaining schedule.

Games originally set for last night, and then tonight have been moved to Saturday.

That means the previous schedule of games for tomorrow night and Friday will continue as is. North Greene meets Triopia in the 5 PM game tomorrow, followed by Midwest Central and Calhoun, and then Carrollton and Beardstown. And, the Friday night schedule starting with South Fulton and North Greene remains in place.

The schedule on Saturday now has Rushville Industry playing North Greene at 11 AM, followed by Midwest Central and Carrollton at 12:30, and Triopia and South Fulton at 2.

The tournament’s final day is now set for Monday night. The 3rd place game will be played at 5 in the high school gym, and the 4th place game will be played at the same time in the middle school gym.

The 6:30 games are the varsity 2nd place game in the high school gym, with the JV title game in the middle school gym at the same time.

The lone 8 PM game Monday night is the varsity title in the high school gym.

WEAI will carry the majority of the games remaining, including the first and third games tomorrow night, plus all three games Friday and Saturday.

