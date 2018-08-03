New Berlin Searching for FB Coach

New Berlin is looking for a new football coach the weekend before practices begin.

The State Journal Register reports today that Trevor Compardo has resigned as head coach at New Berlin to become a seventh grade geography teacher at Rochester. He tells Dave Kane that he does not expect to join the Rochester football coaching staff.

Compardo says it was a very difficult decision to make, but it was prompted by his wife becoming assistant principal in Sherman.

He turned in his resignation officially yesterday.

Athletic director Blake Lucas now must find a coach, ideally before Monday’s start of football practice. Former New Berlin football coach Jeff Harres and longtime assistant Jim Huffman are currently on staff.

