New Entry Fee for Crimson Gatorade Scrimmage

Jacksonville High School will hold its Gatorade scrimmage tonight for boys’ basketball with a bit of a twist.

New coach Cody Gray says the team will continue to accept Gatorade as a donation for the team.

The new twist this year is hats and mittens. Each player participating in the scrimmage will be asked to bring one of each, and the public is also asked to provide a set of hat and mittens to cover the admission gate.

For anyone who does not provide hats and mittens, they will be asked to pay a nominal fee of $5. The donated items will be given to the local grade school principals to help students during the winter months.

The scrimmage begins at 6 tonight with the 7th and 8th graders playing first, followed by the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams.

The varsity is set to take the floor at 7:30 tonight.