New IBCA Hall of Fame Class includes Anthony and Thoroman

A former Routt boys’ basketball coach, and a retired assistant coach at Jacksonville High School are headed to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Gale Thoroman has coached at numerous schools, including at Routt, Brown County, Beardstown, and is now an assistant coach at North Mac.

Dick Anthony was a longtime assistant boys’ basketball coach at Jacksonville High School.

Both will be inducted in the IBCA Hall of Fame next May 4th at Illinois State University Redbird Arena.

Also to be inducted next spring are former Lanphier coach Bob Nika, former Lanphier plays Victor Chuckwudebe and Rich McBride, Don Chipman of Beardstown, and Chris Duerr of Quincy.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

