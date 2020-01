Jacksonville High School has hired a new girls’ soccer coach.

Roger Mies will take over the program this year, after long time coach John Mansholt stepped aside.

Mies is an Illinois college graduate from California who was hired as an assistant coach for the boys’ soccer team this past fall.

Mies has served as a volunteer coach with the men’s and women’s soccer programs at IC. He was a four year starter for IC, and served as captain the last three years of his college career.