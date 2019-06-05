New JHS Head Girls Coach Hired

Jacksonville High School now has a new girls’ head basketball coach.

Brandon Radford has been selected as the successor of Jeanette Barlow. Barlow was fired from the post late in the school year.

Radford is a graduate of Pana High and Eastern Illinois, by way of Greenville College.

Radford was hired as a PE and health teacher in the fall of 2015 at Jacksonville High School. He had been in that position at Meredosia High School, where he coached boys’ basketball at the grade school level.

He was also a JV coach at Stewardson Strasburg for one year.

Radford played basketball at Greenville, and then walked on at Eastern Illinois University.

