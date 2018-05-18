New Men’s Assistant Coach at IC

The incoming Illinois College men’s basketball coach has made his first assistant coach hire.

Steve Schweer takes over as IC’s new men’s head basketball coach June 1st. His assistant coach will be Coleman Reed.

Reed is a 2015 graduate of Monmouth College, and has served as an assistant coach for the Monmouth women’s team for the past two years. He was also student assistant coach at Monmouth as Schweer served as an assistant coach there.

Reed officially begins his new duties June 4th.

