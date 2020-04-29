Next Classic Sports from 1984

By Gary Scott on April 29, 2020 at 11:23am

The third is a series of classic sports broadcasts on WEAI will come from 1984 next month.

WEAI has announced plans to broadcast the football semifinal game from 1984 between Routt and Bloomington Central Catholic May 8th.

Routt won the game on the way to a state class 1A title in 1984.

The recording of the game came from one of the players in the game, Gordon Lashmett, who provided us with a copy of the broadcast.

The late Jerry Symons and Ron Tendick had the call of the game.

Routt won the game 10-7, and went on to beat Carthage Hancock Central in the title game 20-0.

The game will kick off at 6 with a brief pre-game set up.