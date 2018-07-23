North Greene Apparently has a new head FB coach

North Greene has a new head football coach.

The State Journal Register is reporting that the school board has hired Donnie Allen as its new head coach. He replaces Barry Creviston, who left North Greene for the head coach job on the Routt Catholic High School gridiron.

Allen was the defensive coordinator at North Mac from 2014 through last season. He is a graduate of Virden High School, where he served as an assistant prior to that school consolidating with Girard to form North Mac.

Creviston had hoped to use Allen as an assistant at Routt.

This is Allen’s first job as a football head coach.

