NOS Winged Sprint Cars Return to Jacksonville Next Weekend

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make their third appearance on Wednesday, September 25th, at Jacksonville Speedway. The April appearance was rained out and Jacksonville Speedway will honor all the tickets and armbands from the spring show, as well as having tickets on hand for the current show.

Fans are sure to see why the World of Outlaws is “The Greatest Show on Dirt” once the cars hit the high-banked quarter-mile track again. Drivers like Brent Marks, Carson Macedo, David Gravel and 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz all showed speed in the Spring. Schatz already has one win this year on a quarter-mile track, at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He held the track record at Jacksonville Speedway until this year when Aaron Reutzel became the new track record holder with a time of 10.028 sec. In Schatz’s return to Jacksonville Speedway, not only will he be looking for another win, he’ll be looking for a good points night. He’s been in a tight points battle with Brad Sweet all season long.

The race at Jacksonville Speedway will play a big part in who holds the lead in the closing races of the season. Neither Schatz nor Sweet have won at Jacksonville Speedway before – the only two drivers to have won a Series race at the Illinois track is Christopher Bell and Joey Saldana. Knoxville Nationals winner David Gravel will be eager for a win at Jacksonville Speedway to bring his Jason Johnson Racing team their ninth victory of the year. He currently sits third in points and will be looking to keep himself in striking distance of Schatz and Sweet if they have a few bad nights.

The action will be live-streamed on DIRTVision.com.