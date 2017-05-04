Post Season 1A Baseball Schedule

By Gary Scott on May 4 at 10:26am

Triopia and Carrollton will serve as regional sites for Class 1A baseball in the area.

The Illinois High School Association set the schedule late yesterday.

The Triopia regional will include West Central and Lutheran, who meet on the opening day in Springfield at 4:30 May 15th. Top seeded Camp Point plays Wednesday at 4:30 against the winner of the first game. Triopia, as the 4 seed, plays Griggsville Perry at 4:30 that Thursday.

Routt, as the 2 seed heads to Mendon Unity. The Rockets open Wednesday, the 17th against either Liberty or Payson. Brown County plays in the 2nd game that day.

Carrollton is the top seed in the sub sectional, and opens play Wednesday, the 17th at 4:30 against either North Greene or Pleasant Hill. Those schools meet in White Hall on Monday, the 15th at 4:30, the same time Brussels travels to Greenfield.

Title games will be played on Saturday, the 20th.