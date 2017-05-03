Post Season Class 1A Baseball Seeds

By Gary Scott on May 3 at 1:22pm

The Illinois High School Association has released seeds for Class 1A and 2A high school baseball teams for post season.

Most of the teams in this area are playing in sub sectionals that feed into the Greenville and Lewistown sectionals.

Routt is seeded 2nd in sub sectional B for the Lewistown section. Camp Point grabbed the top seed.

Brown County is 3rd, Triopia 4th, Griggsville Perry 8th, and West Central 11th. Other seeds in the same sub sectional include Mendon Unity at 5, Payson at 6, Liberty at 7, Western at 9, and Lutheran at 10.

Triopia and Mendon Unity are the host schools for the regional play.

In the sub sectional B that feeds Greenville, Carrollton grabbed the top seed. Calhoun is seeded 2nd, Greenfield-Northwestern 6th, North Greene 7th, and Pleasant Hill 8th.

Carrollton and number 4 seed Morrisonville will serve as hosts. Other seeds in the sub sectional are Nokomis at 3, Pawnee at 5, Edinburg at 9, Brussels at 10 and Ramsey at 11.

The schedule will be released later today. The regional play begins the week of May 15th.