Post Season Jumbled Mess Due to Rain

By Gary Scott on May 24 at 11:52am

Post season 1A and 2A baseball has become a jumbled mess, disrupting schedules and pitching plans across the state. Mother Nature is to blame.

It’s no different here in west central Illinois.

Routt claimed the Mendon Unity regional title last night 11-5 over the host school at Lenz Field. The Rockets will wait til tomorrow night to play at Lewistown.

They play the winner of today’s Illini Bluffs-Delevan game. That will be the second game of the two game schedule at Lewistown tomorrow night.

The first game will pit Camp Point against Abingdon-Avon at 4:30. WEAI will carry the Routt game at 6:30 against either Illini Bluffs or Delevan.

Meanwhile, Carrollton plays Bunker Hill in the Greenville sectional at 4:30 today, followed by Calhoun and Valmeyer.