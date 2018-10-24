Post Season Volleyball from Tuesday

Jacksonville’s volleyball season ended last night.

JHS fell to SHG 25-21, 15-25, 25-20. SHG plays Taylorville for the title tomorrow night. Taylorville eliminated Lincoln.

At Greenview, Routt held off the host school 25-9, 25-12.

Routt plays Lutheran for the title tomorrow night. Lutheran eliminated South County 25-13, 23-25, 25-20.

Greenfield Northwestern held off Carrollton, and Calhoun stopped Brussels last night at Calhoun.

Triopia advanced at Mendon Unity after beating Brown County, and Mendon Unity advanced with a win over Meredosia. Payson stopped Pleasant Hill at Western, where Western defeated Liberty.

West Central lost to New Berlin, and Auburn held off Pittsfield at Pittsfield. Pleasant Plains and Beardstown advanced at Plains. Porta/AC is in the title match at Athens, after stopping Riverton. They will play Williamsville next.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville takes the next step on the post season journey in soccer. JHS travels to Maroa Forsyth to play Champaign Central at 7 tonight in the sectional tournament.

