Pritzker Disappointed in MLB Player Demands

Governor J.B. Pritzker says that Major League Baseball players should be reasonable with ownership to get back on the playing field. Pritzker said it would bring back a sense of normalcy to people. “I realize the players have the right to haggle over their salaries, but we do live in a moment where the people of Illinois and the people of the United States deserve to get their past time back, to watch anyway on television. If they’re able to come up with safety precautions, as has been suggested by Major League Baseball that works, I hope that the players will understand that the people of our United States need them to recognize that this is an important part of the leisure time that all of us want to have during the summer to watch them play baseball, to root for our favorite teams…I must say I’m disappointed in many ways that players are holding out for these very, very high salaries and payments during a time when I think everybody is sacrificing.”

Pritzker’s comments were immediately met with push back from Eireann Dolan, who is married to Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle. Dolan was raised in Chicago, and the couple remains active in social causes in the area. Dolan tweeted that players haven’t even seen the salary proposal yet from ownership and said that she was a disappointed Illinois resident.

Players and ownership met yesterday but only to discuss health and safety issues. Several sources have said that ownership is not keen on paying players a pro-rated portion of their salary without fans in the stands. Ownership is proposing a possible revenue sharing proposal that Players Union Chief Tony Clark is an imposition of a “salary cap.”

Mega agent Scott Boras has echoed those concerns and said that a re-negotiation of players contracts should be off the table. Both sides seem to be in argument over the economic feasibility of the league due to either the player’s salaries or revenues for ownership from a truncated season. According to Boras, when an agreement was reached between players and ownership back in late March, players agreed to a 30-40% cut in salary to make the season happen. The interpretation of that agreement appears to be the sticking point that will need to be ironed out before baseball can possibly begin next month.